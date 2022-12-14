Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.05. Mondee shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 101 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOND. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,734,974.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $470,886.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Featured Articles

