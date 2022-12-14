Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 335,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,585,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Momentus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Momentus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Momentus during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

