Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Marc Russo Sells 1,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.70. 720,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.28 and its 200 day moving average is $320.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,108,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

