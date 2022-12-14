Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

