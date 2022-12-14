Modus Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
