Modus Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.