Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHG stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

