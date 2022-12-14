Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $65,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

