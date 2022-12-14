Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Modiv Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MDV opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Modiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Modiv’s payout ratio is -82.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

