Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.94

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Mitesco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Mitesco



Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

