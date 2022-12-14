Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

