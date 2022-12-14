MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,809. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

