MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of KBWD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,046. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

