MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 440,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,928,000 after buying an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

