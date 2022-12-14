MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,230. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

