MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 78,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,087. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

