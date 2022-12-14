MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,057. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

