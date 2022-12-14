Mina Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $427.96 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 773,290,629 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 772,470,078.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55648074 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $9,948,492.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

