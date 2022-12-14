Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 80.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

