Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Materion were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Materion by 11.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.18. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.