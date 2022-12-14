Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

