Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Target by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 312.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Target by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

