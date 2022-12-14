Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $8.24 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 432,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

