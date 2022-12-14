Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

