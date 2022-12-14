MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.28 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.37 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $18.70 or 0.00105166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.33882334 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,009,065.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

