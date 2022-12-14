MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $82.13 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.65 or 0.00104427 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00015222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00241395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.67887161 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,230,941.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

