Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
