Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
