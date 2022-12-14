Metahero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $1.56 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

