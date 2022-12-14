Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 44,971 shares.The stock last traded at $177.98 and had previously closed at $175.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of -236.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.44.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

