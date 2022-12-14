Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $111.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

