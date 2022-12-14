Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 104,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

MRK opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $111.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

