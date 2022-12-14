Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Shares Up 1.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.90. 6,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.