MELD Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $936,491.82 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,925,266 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01868789 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $938,030.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

