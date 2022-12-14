MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.