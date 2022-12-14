MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.