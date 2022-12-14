Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

