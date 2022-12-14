Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 419.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,238. Medigus has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Medigus Announces Dividend

Medigus Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 12.9%.

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.