Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medifast were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

MED traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $117.01. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

