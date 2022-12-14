Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 103,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

