McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading 20.2% Higher

Shares of McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) traded up 20.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get McPhy Energy alerts:

McPhy Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

Featured Stories

