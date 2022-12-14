Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 197 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $724.66. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,207. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $933.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $663.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

