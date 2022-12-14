Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 123 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.84. 6,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

