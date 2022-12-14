Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 13,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,299. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.