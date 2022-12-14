Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 2,880 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 1,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

