McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after buying an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

