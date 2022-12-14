M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.00

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 142.58 ($1.75). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78), with a volume of 28,744 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £185.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,972.00.

Insider Activity

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($85,879.03).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

