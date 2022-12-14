Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,199,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,433,896 shares.The stock last traded at $81.56 and had previously closed at $82.81.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

