Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $347.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

