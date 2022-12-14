Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Masimo Trading Up 4.9 %

MASI stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.43.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

