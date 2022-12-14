Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

