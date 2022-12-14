Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,339 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.